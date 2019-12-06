Iran’s Science Minister Attends Festival of National Cultures

The 5th edition of Festival of National Cultures kicked off in the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad on Thursday.

The Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology, the ambassadors of foreign countries, and faculty members and students from the Ferdowsi University have participated in the festival.

In an address to the opening of the event, Gholami said the festival provides an opportunity to familiarize various nations with each other’s traditions and cultures, adding, “This festival could bring the nations closer together, and lead to the scientific exchanges.”

The minister also expressed Iran’s pride in hosting university students from around the world, saying Iran has been known as the cradle of science by hosting the world’s oldest and first university, namely the Jundishapur University.

He also noted that the Iranian universities and higher education centers have stood in the 16th place in the world rankings of science in 2019, saying the Islamic Republic’s standing in the rankings is expected to improve in the years to come in light of the scientific researches and achievements of the domestic universities.

Iran has ranked high among the pioneers of biotechnology, nanotechnology, aerospace sciences, stem cells, and the basic sciences, Gholami added, saying it indicates that the Iranian universities are suitable academies for the foreign researchers and students in terms of science and culture.

The minister finally called on the Iranian universities to enhance scientific diplomacy to accept more students from different countries and to elevate the country’s scientific position in the world.

The 5th edition of Festival of National Cultures is attended by more than 2,000 students and language learners from 29 countries exhibiting their national cultures and traditions at the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.