Iran’s President: Israel, Backed by US, Has Violated Humanitarian Laws

By IFP Media Wire

In a message written in the United Nations guestbook, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian stated while he along with the Iranian delegation attended the UN General Assembly on September 23, 2025, the Zionist regime had trampled upon all UN regulations and human rights laws.

On the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, President Pezeshkian met and held talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

In his note, referring to the presence of the Iranian delegation at the General Assembly, Pezeshkian wrote that the Zionist regime had violated all UN regulations and human rights laws and had ignored the calls and statements of UN officials and relevant organizations.

The note also stressed that the United States has been fully supporting the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

The Iranian president expressed hope that key members of the United Nations would be able to develop effective mechanisms to enforce international laws and the organization’s own regulations.

