Iran’s parliament speaker condemns Zionist regime PM’s “Greater Israel” plan 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has reacted harshly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks on his so-called “Greater Israel” plan. 

In a message on X to leaders of Muslim countries, Ghalibaf slammed “the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime” as “the Hitler of the 21st century”.

He added, “Time is running out to contain the rabid Zionist dog”.

He further urged Muslim nations to unite against the Zionist regime, saying, “O Muslim brothers, officials of Islamic countries! Gaza is the last frontline…unite and rush to help Palestine before it’s the turn of the next territories”.

The harsh response from Ghalibaf came after Netanyahu told i24 TV news that he feels he is on a “historic and spiritual mission,” and that he is “very” attached to the vision of the so-called Promised Land and Greater Israel.

Netanyahu’s comments have also drawn widespread condemnation from many other countries including Muslim nations such as Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf states.

