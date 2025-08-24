Iran’s Leader rejects US pressure, calls for unity amid regional tensions

Speaking during a ceremony marking the martyrdom anniversary of the eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Mussa al-Reza, Ayatollah Khamenei criticized those advocating direct talks with Washington, calling them “short-sighted,” and said Iran’s firm stance has foiled hostile plans.

“Forty-five years of US hostility, sanctions, threats, and pressure, all stem from one reason: they want Iran to take orders from them,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He condemned a meeting held in a European capital a day after the recent Israeli attack on Iran, where “opponents of the Islamic Republic discussed finding a replacement government for Iran.”

Calling the gathering “foolish,” the Leader said, “the Iranian nation, standing with its armed forces, the government, and the system, dealt a strong blow to these plots.”

Ayatollah Khamenei urged unity among the public, government, and armed forces, describing it as a “steel shield” against external pressures.

“The enemies, after failing in their military confrontation, are now trying to create internal divisions,” he warned.

The Leader called for strong public support for the administration, particularly for “the hardworking and active president,” emphasizing that unity is essential to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and national interests.

Highlighting Iran’s resilience, Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that “insults and threats will only strengthen the nation’s determination” and vowed that Iran will continue to stand firm against foreign pressures while maintaining its independence.