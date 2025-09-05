Iran’s FM: Supporting Palestine Resistance Principled Stance of Islamic Republic

Araqchi made the remarks in a meeting with Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the political bureau and head of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, along with several members of the resistance movement’s leadership council and political bureau, in Doha.

They discussed the latest political and field developments in Gaza, the ongoing genocide by the Zionist regime, efforts to halt its crimes, and the issue of prisoner exchange.

Iran’s foreign minister praised the legendary resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of unprecedented crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

Araqchi pointed to the intensified crimes by the Zionist regime in Gaza and the West Bank, including imposing hunger and famine on innocent civilians and killing of women and children in food distribution lines.

He described the growing wave of protests and gatherings across various countries against the Zionist regime as a clear sign of global awakening to the genocide in occupied Palestine.

The foreign minister emphasized the need for continued coordinated and comprehensive action by Islamic countries to stop the genocide, deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the besieged population, and prosecute and punish the top officials of the criminal Zionist regime.

The head of Hamas’s political bureau in Gaza presented a report on the latest situation on the ground, efforts to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime, and the status of prisoner exchanges.

Al-Hayya expressed gratitude for the support of Iran’s leadership, government, and people for the Palestinian cause.

He stressed that despite committing the most heinous crimes against Palestinians, the Zionist regime cannot overcome the determination and will of the Palestinian people to resist and defend their rightful and legal rights.