Iran’s army chief vows strong response to any aggression

In a message addressed to Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Major General Amir Hatami praised the rapid advancement of Iran’s defense capabilities, which “stems from the guidance of the Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and the resilience of the Iranian people under international sanctions.”

“The proud sons of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army are prepared, as always, to deliver a crushing and regretful response to any malicious aggressor,” General Hatami said.

The statement comes two months after Iran was dragged into a conflict with the US-Israeli alliance which lasted for 12 days and claimed the lives of over a thousand of civilians, vast majority of them civilians.

General Hatami also honored the memory of fallen defense officials, nuclear scientists, and military personnel in the Israeli aggression in June, emphasizing their sacrifices in building Iran’s defensive strength.

Iranian officials have consistently stressed that the country’s defense policy is based on deterrence, while warning that any attack on its territory or facilities would be met with a forceful reaction.