Friday, September 5, 2025
type here...
EnvironmentIFP Exclusive

Iran’s Abadan declared hottest city worldwide with 46°C  Temperature             

By IFP Editorial Staff

Abadan in southern Iran has been named the hottest city in the world, recording a temperature of 46°C.

The Global Temperature Monitoring System released its latest report, listing several cities in Iran’s Khuzestan Province among the hottest in the world.

On Friday, Abadan reached 46°C, earning the top spot globally.

Safiabad in Dezful also recorded 45.3°C, ranking as the fourth hottest city in the world, along with Ain Salah in Algeria.

Omidiyeh, another city in Khuzestan, reached 45°C, securing the sixth position among the hottest cities worldwide.

The metropolis of Ahvaz experienced 44.3°C on Friday, which placed the provincial city among the world’s hottest cities.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks