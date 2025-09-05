Iran’s Abadan declared hottest city worldwide with 46°C  Temperature             

The Global Temperature Monitoring System released its latest report, listing several cities in Iran’s Khuzestan Province among the hottest in the world.

On Friday, Abadan reached 46°C, earning the top spot globally.

Safiabad in Dezful also recorded 45.3°C, ranking as the fourth hottest city in the world, along with Ain Salah in Algeria.

Omidiyeh, another city in Khuzestan, reached 45°C, securing the sixth position among the hottest cities worldwide.

The metropolis of Ahvaz experienced 44.3°C on Friday, which placed the provincial city among the world’s hottest cities.