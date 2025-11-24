Iranians Mark Martyrdom Anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra

Religious centers, mosques and public venues hosted large gatherings where participants recited elegies and listened to sermons highlighting the life and legacy of Hazrat Fatima, a central figure in Shia Islam and the mother of the second and third Shia Imams.

Many communities also distributed food and charitable aid, a tradition associated with the occasion.

Beyond Iran, communities in Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and other countries with Shia populations also marked the anniversary, which falls on the third day of the Islamic lunar month of Jumada al-Thani.

The commemoration remains one of the most significant dates in the Shia religious calendar, honoring Hazrat Fatima’s status in Islamic history and her role in early Muslim society.