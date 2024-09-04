Iranian veteran boxyer murdered on a Tehran suburb 

The murder happened on Tuesday evening. Mohammadreza Golmohammadi, Isa Golmohammadi’s son, confirmed the news, saying his father was killed by 11 bullets and 5 stab wounds.

The garden’s guard has reportedly told interrogators that two women came to the place along with Isa Golmohammadi, adding that he himself saw the women shoot the victim and take away his cellphone.

The suspects behind the murder are at large but police have started a manhunt to arrest them.

Isa Golmohammadi was head of the Boxing Board of East Azarbaijan Province and was a member of the Board of Directors, the spokesman of the Boxing Federation and the head of Iran’s national under-23 boxing team.