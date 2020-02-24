Iranian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Battle against Coronavirus

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Turkey have talked about the latest developments surrounding the novel coronavirus epidemic.
In a telephone conversation on Monday evening, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments about the outbreak of coronavirus in the region.
The two top diplomats also weighed plans to combat the disease and stressed the necessity of maintaining and strengthening mutual interaction in compliance with the medical and preventive standards.