Iranian president in meeting with Turkmen leader: World needs trust, peace more than ever

President Pezeshkian, who arrived in Turkmenistan on Thursday, thanked Berdimuhamedov for the official invitation to attend the International Conference on Peace and Trust.

He described the initiative as a timely response to global challenges and praised Turkmenistan’s leadership in promoting dialogue.

“The world today needs the formation of trust, peace and convergence among nations more than ever,” President Pezeshkian said.

“Your initiative reflects a deep understanding of current realities. We must expand our communication and cooperation, because the international community genuinely needs the outlook you are advancing,” he added.

He noted the complexity of current global conditions and stressed the importance of regular consultations between neighboring states.

Describing bilateral ties as positive, he highlighted strong cooperation in trade, cultural exchanges and humanitarian fields, and said Turkmenistan hopes to further expand these relations.