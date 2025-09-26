Iranian parliament to debate lawmakers’ call for nuclear strategy shift

Nikzad said the letter has been submitted to the Supreme National Security Council, emphasizing that the proposal seeks to reassess Iran’s nuclear doctrine.

He linked the initiative to recent parliamentary approval of a bill suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following the 12-day conflict with the US and Israel, which he hailed as a “revolutionary move” now enshrined into law.

While reiterating that Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful, Nikzad stressed its benefits in sectors such as energy, agriculture, medicine, and water management. He rejected claims that Tehran seeks nuclear weapons, saying “such weapons have never been part of the Islamic Republic’s doctrine.”

Criticizing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Nikzad argued that Iran has not received the expected support from the international community.

He accused nuclear-armed states of hypocrisy, pointing out that countries with thousands of warheads deny others access to nuclear technology.

He concluded that parliament would pursue diplomacy while ensuring Iran’s legitimate rights in the nuclear field are preserved.