Iranian parliament initiates urgent plan to withdraw from NPT

The proposal, according to Hossein Ali Haji Deligani, will be uploaded to the parliamentary system on Friday and is expected to be reviewed in next week’s public sessions.

The move follows the recent activation of the “snapback mechanism” by Germany, France, and the United Kingdom as part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aimed at reinstating sanctions on Iran.

“As predicted, these three countries have triggered the mechanism,” Haji Deligani told Tasnim News Agency, calling the measure neither surprising nor new.

He criticized Iran’s diplomatic team for continuing negotiations with European powers, accusing them of pursuing “futile talks” that have only emboldened Western nations.

The lawmaker noted that negotiations with these countries should be halted until they “abandon their double standards.”

He also slammed the US and Israel for their aggressive actions, including strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

Haji Deligani said that “Iranian public opinion widely supports a tougher stance against Western powers.”