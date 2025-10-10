SportMedia WireSelected

Iranian para powerlifter claims historic world title

By IFP Media Wire

Atieh Sadat Hosseini, an Iranian female para powerlifter, has been crowned world champion, marking a historic achievement for Iran.

On the second day of the 11th World Junior Para Powerlifting Championships, Hosseini competed in the 61 kg weight category.

She successfully lifted 85 kg and 90 kg in her first and second attempts.

Although she was unable to lift 94 kg in her third attempt, her earlier performance secured her the gold medal and the world title—making her the first Iranian woman ever to win a gold medal in para powerlifting.

The junior competitions are being held on October 8–9 in Cairo, Egypt, featuring 124 athletes from 28 National Paralympic Committees.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks