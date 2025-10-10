Iranian para powerlifter claims historic world title

On the second day of the 11th World Junior Para Powerlifting Championships, Hosseini competed in the 61 kg weight category.

She successfully lifted 85 kg and 90 kg in her first and second attempts.

Although she was unable to lift 94 kg in her third attempt, her earlier performance secured her the gold medal and the world title—making her the first Iranian woman ever to win a gold medal in para powerlifting.

The junior competitions are being held on October 8–9 in Cairo, Egypt, featuring 124 athletes from 28 National Paralympic Committees.