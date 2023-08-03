Iranian-made drones used in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine: Zelensky

“There were 37 Shaheds in total during this one night,” he claimed, adding, “Some of them were shot down but only part of them.”

He noted that there were no casualties.

Attracting defense production to Ukraine — such as equipment, artillery and shell production — is among new tasks for Ukrainian diplomats, Zelensky said.

He added that it is important “to expand training missions for Ukrainian warriors” as well as ensure the supply of F-16 combat aircraft and long-range missiles.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in November dismissed media controversy over Iran’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, adding, however, that Tehran had provided Moscow with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.

He also assured that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also blasted these reports as bogus and stressed that the Russian army used domestically-made drones.