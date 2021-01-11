Iranian Diplomat, UN Envoy Discuss Syria Developments

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen has held talks with Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant to Iran’s foreign minister in special political affairs.

During the Monday talks, the two sides discussed the latest developments pertaining to Syria, including the upcoming meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, developments related to the Astana talks and an escalation of activities by the ISIS terrorist group in Syria.

They also reviewed the achievements of the committee in 2020, and underlined the need for the committee to keep moving forward in the year 2021.

The two officials further expressed their support for holding a fifth meeting of the committee slated to be held in late January in Geneva.

Pedersen and Khaji also voiced concern over the activities of terrorist groups, especially those of the ISIS, and stressed the need to keep fighting terror.