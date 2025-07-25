Iranian deputy FM: Uranium enrichment inside Iran non-negotiable

Takhte Ravanchi was speaking after the latest round of talks with the E3 and the EU in Istanbul on Friday.

“We clearly declared that enrichment must continue inside the country”.

He added that enrichment is a fundamental and legitimate right of Iran, and there is no compromise on this issue.

The Iranian delegation met with their European counterparts from the E3 group consisting of the UK, France and Germany to discuss nuclear negotiations.

Takhte Ravanchi noted that the talks took place against the backdrop of aggression by the Zionist regime and the US, which he condemned as violation of international law and the UN Charter.

“We criticized the silence and unbalanced reactions of some European governments regarding this aggression, which constitutes a blatant breach of international norms”, he said.

According to the Iranian deputy foreign minister, another point of contention discussed was the re-imposition of sanctions and the so-called snapback mechanism.