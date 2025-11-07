Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iranian deputy FM: Resumption of nuclear talks depends on US conduct

By IFP Editorial Staff

He revealed that in September, the US side made several requests regarding Iran’s missile program, noting, “Iran’s missiles are essential for preserving national sovereignty and territorial integrity and are non-negotiable”.

He added that if the US has the genuine will to reach an agreement from an equal position, achieving such an outcome is possible. Khatibzadeh underscored that the future of the negotiations depends entirely on the US approach.

The senior Iranian diplomat further said that if the US enters the process with a real intention to reach an agreement, speaks respectfully, and abandons its illusions, everything can be achieved.

Addressing the International Atomic Energy Agency’s access to damaged nuclear facilities, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said that access is currently very limited.

He then called for finding new mechanisms for cooperation and joint activities with the IAEA.

