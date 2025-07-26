Iranian daily questions credibility of Friday Prayers cleric linked to financial scandals

Without openly naming cleric Kazem Sedighi, Javan argued in a scathing editorial that national unity cannot be achieved merely through rhetoric or ceremonial addresses.

Sedighi’s sons have been involved in a corruption case.

The daily emphasized that the return of controversial figures to public platforms is seen by many as a disregard for public sentiment and a betrayal of social demands for integrity in leadership.

The piece stresses that genuine unity requires difficult yet honest actions, including appointing public figures who carry no negative associations in the collective memory.

The decision to reinstate the cleric, despite his family’s financial scandals, is portrayed not as a signal of stability but as an insult to public trust, the daily argued.

“How can a war-weary nation be expected to move toward solidarity,” the paper asked, “when it sees individuals with problematic pasts once again occupying official tribunes?”