Friday, August 22, 2025
type here...
Science and TechnologyFeatured NewsIFP Exclusive

Iranian Astronomy Olympiad Team crowned world’s best for second consecutive year

By IFP Editorial Staff

The National Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad Team of the Islamic Republic of Iran has once again brought great pride to the nation by securing the title of the world’s most decorated team for the second year in a row at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in India.

They won the outstanding title in a competition in which 64 countries participated. The achievement brought the Iranian competitors prestigious medals and reaffirmed their position at the top of the global rankings.

The distinguished members of Iran’s national team in this edition of the Olympiad are: Ali Naderi, Hossein Masoumi, Hirbod Foodazi, Arshia Mirshamsi Kakhaki and Hossein Soltani.

This remarkable achievement has been described as the outcome of the students’ dedication, the unwavering support of their families, the tireless efforts of their coaches, and the unity of Iran’s scientific community.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks