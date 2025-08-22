Iranian Astronomy Olympiad Team crowned world’s best for second consecutive year

They won the outstanding title in a competition in which 64 countries participated. The achievement brought the Iranian competitors prestigious medals and reaffirmed their position at the top of the global rankings.

The distinguished members of Iran’s national team in this edition of the Olympiad are: Ali Naderi, Hossein Masoumi, Hirbod Foodazi, Arshia Mirshamsi Kakhaki and Hossein Soltani.

This remarkable achievement has been described as the outcome of the students’ dedication, the unwavering support of their families, the tireless efforts of their coaches, and the unity of Iran’s scientific community.