Iranian ambassador to Armenia urges Russia against pushing for Zangezur “corridor” 

Zangezur is a concept corridor extending from the Azerbaijani capital, Baku to Eastern Türkiye, passing through Armenian soil near the country’s border with Iran.

As a result, the concept corridor will cut off Iran’s access to the Armenian territory.

The Iranian ambassador to Armenia noted that the territorial integrity of neighboring countries, including Armenia, is a red line for the Islamic Republic.

He added Iran insists that Armenia must have control over its territory.

Earlier, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency quoted Iran’s ambassador to Russia as warning against any change to internationally recognized borders in the Caucuses.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said in a post on X that any threats against the territorial integrity of Iran’s neighbors or redrawing new borders either in south, north, east or west is completely unacceptable and is a red-line for Iran.

“Peace, security and stability in the region is not only a priority, but a pillar to our national security”, the top Iranian diplomat said.