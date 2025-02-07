Iran warns US about repercussions of oil-related bans

Baqaei said the US government’s move to sanction a group of legal and natural persons accused of involvement in the sale of Iranian crude oil is completely unjustified and contrary to international norms and standards.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the new US administration’s decision to exert pressure on the Iranian people by obstructing Iran’s legal trade with its economic partners is an illegitimate, unlawful and violative act.

He reminded the US government of the international responsibility over the matter.

Baqei added that the Islamic Republic of Iran holds the United States responsible for the consequences and repercussions of such unilateral and bullying actions.