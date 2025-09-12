Iran warns snapback activation would void agreement with IAEA

Speaking on state television on Thursday night, Araghchi said the arrangement reached with the agency on Tuesday remains valid only as long as no “hostile action” against Iran, including the reimposition of UN sanctions under snapback, takes place.

He emphasized that Iran and the IAEA have reached a new understanding that takes into account recent attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which Tehran denounced as “unlawful and in violation of international law.”

According to Araghchi, the new framework requires that requests for inspections be reviewed by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in line with parliamentary legislation.

He stressed that no inspections have been granted so far and future access will depend on national security considerations.

The foreign minister reiterated that Tehran rejects conditions set by the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, saying they are pursuing unrealistic demands.

He also warned that if snapback were triggered, Iran’s response would be “definite” and determined by the Supreme National Security Council.