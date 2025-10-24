Iran warns against continued colonial expansionism of Zionist regime 

The spokesperson described the resolution as another step in the path of the Zionist regime’s colonial and criminal expansionism, which continues eight decades of persistent violations of the fundamental right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and as a breach of peremptory norms of international law, particularly the right of nations to self-determination.

Referring to the ongoing grave violations of human rights and humanitarian law in the West Bank alongside the genocide in Gaza, the spokesperson emphasized that the declared and implemented policies of the Zionist regime in the West Bank, including repeating the illusion of a “Greater Israel,” the establishment of new settlements, and the adoption of new resolutions in the Knesset, confirm the regime’s plan for comprehensive ethnic cleansing throughout the entire occupied Palestine. This situation, he stressed, further reinforces the responsibility of all governments to adopt effective measures to prevent the “colonial erasure” of Palestine.

Baqaei called for immediate action by Islamic countries and the international community to prevent the blatant encroachment upon the historical rights of the Palestinian nation, and underlined the responsibility of the United Nations to halt the Zionist regime’s ongoing aggressions against Palestinian identity and rights.