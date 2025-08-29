Iran urges EU to stop “selective interpretations” of JCPOA

In a letter to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who serves as coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission, Araghchi criticized “biased and distorted narratives” regarding the implementation of the deal and its dispute-resolution mechanism.

The remarks followed the decision by the three European parties to the JCPOA to trigger the snapback mechanism at the UN Security Council in order to reinstate sanctions on Iran.

He reiterated that Iran activated the mechanism in May 2018 after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and Europe’s “failure to fulfill commitments to normalize trade and economic ties with Iran.”

He added that Russia and China also reject European attempts to trigger the mechanism or reinstate UN sanctions.

Araghchi also said the EU and the E3, France, Germany, and the UK, have failed to meet key obligations, including those tied to the JCPOA’s “transition day” in October 2023, ignoring illegal attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites by the US and Israel.

Despite the criticism, Araghchi emphasized that Iran “remains committed to diplomacy” and is prepared to resume “fair and balanced negotiations,” provided other parties demonstrate seriousness.