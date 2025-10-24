Iran UN Envoy: US Real Source of Instability in Region

Speaking on Thursday night at a UN Security Council session titled “The Situation in the Middle East: The Question of Palestine,” Amir Saeid Iravani said that the United States’ illegal military presence and destabilizing actions have intensified conflicts and instability across the region.

Iravani stated that the Zionist occupying regime has become a grave and undeniable threat to regional and international peace and security.

Referring to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Iravani said that over the past two years, the Israeli regime has carried out systematic, indiscriminate, and disproportionate bombings against innocent civilians.

According to him, more than 68,000 Palestinians have been killed, thousands remain missing, and over 20,000 children have lost their lives. “All vital infrastructure has been destroyed—hospitals, schools, and water systems have been reduced to rubble. Gaza has truly become a land of devastation,” he said.

The Iranian envoy described this as “a living testament to the total impunity enjoyed by the Zionist regime.”

He added that as the military operations in Gaza come to an end, the world is only beginning to grasp the full scale of the catastrophe that has unfolded.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any credible and effective initiative aimed at ending the genocide in Gaza, ensuring the full withdrawal of occupying forces, establishing a permanent ceasefire, facilitating the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and restoring the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

Iravani also condemned the Zionist regime’s large-scale and unprecedented attacks in June against residential areas, hospitals, and peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran operating under full IAEA supervision. “In these unlawful assaults, 1,100 innocent civilians, including 132 women and 45 children, were killed, and more than 5,700 others were injured,” he noted.

Iravani emphasized that “those responsible for planning and committing war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity must be prosecuted, and the culture of impunity that has shielded the Zionist regime for decades must finally come to an end.”