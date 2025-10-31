Iran transfers economic authority to governors to expand regional Trade despite sanctions

Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Economic Coordination and Regional Development announced that, as part of efforts to counter the effects of sanctions, certain executive powers have been handed over to provincial governors to enhance local trade with neighboring countries.

Mehdi Dousti noted that additional powers are also being transferred to further strengthen economic ties between Iran’s provinces and Dousti highlighted the importance of strategic planning to offset the impact of sanctions and the “trigger mechanism,” saying that the Islamic Republic has devised a comprehensive plan to cushion its economy and bolster national resilience.

He pointed out that Iran borders 15 countries and that 16 of its provinces have vast potential for trade with them. “Several of these nations can supply Iran with essential goods such as food, while Iran can in return meet their energy needs,” he explained.

Dousti emphasized that the expansion of regional cooperation is not merely an attempt to evade sanctions, but rather a strategic effort to render them ineffective in line with the country’s broader national policies and the guidance of the Supreme Leader.

“The necessary frameworks have been created,” he added, “and part of the authority has already been devolved to governors to facilitate provincial trade with neighboring nations.”

The deputy minister concluded that reinforcing regional and economic linkages represents the most effective route toward neutralizing sanctions and easing external pressures on Iran’s economy.