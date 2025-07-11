Iran spox slams “US hypocrisy” over UN rapporteur sanctions, Israeli crimes in Palestine

Esmail Baqaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, posted a message on X social media in support of the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Palestine, titled “The truth cannot be silenced through sanctions”.

Baqaei said Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, is being sanctioned and bullied simply for speaking the truth and standing up against genocide, occupation, and apartheid.

He added, at the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court — is being welcomed in Washington.

Baqaei pointed out, this is a blatant and complete display of hypocrisy. And the world is watching.

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, said on Wednesday that Washington is sanctioning Francesca Albanese “for her illegitimate and disgraceful efforts to pressure the International Criminal Court into taking action against American and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.”

This week, the UN Special Rapporteur criticized countries that allowed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fly over their airspace en route to the United States, saying that such countries may have violated their obligations under international law.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories also warned:“The genocide in Gaza will not stop — because it is profitable.”