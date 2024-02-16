Iran soccer beach team stun European champions Spain

Spain started a fiery first period by scoring a goal only seconds into the match and doubled and then tripled the lead minutes later.

Iran fought hard to bounce back, but managed to pull only one back before the first period was over.

Iran’s aggressive style in the second period and Mohammad Mokhtari’s goal drew them closer to the European giants, but Spain’s Kuman and Jose Arias widened Iran’s deficit again.

However, Iran relentlessly fought back and even took the lead after Reza Amiri’s stunning bicycle kick. However, Spain leveled the game before the final whistle.

The Iranian side clinched a hard-fought 3-1 victory in the penalty kick-outs and will take on Argentina on Saturday.