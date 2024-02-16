Friday, February 16, 2024
Iran soccer beach team stun European champions Spain

By IFP Editorial Staff

Fired-up Iran came from behind and defeated Europe’s soccer beach champions Spain after a 5-2 loss on penalty shootout at 2024 Beach Soccer World Cup on Thursday in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Spain started a fiery first period by scoring a goal only seconds into the match and doubled and then tripled the lead minutes later.

Iran fought hard to bounce back, but managed to pull only one back before the first period was over.

Iran’s aggressive style in the second period and Mohammad Mokhtari’s goal drew them closer to the European giants, but Spain’s Kuman and Jose Arias widened Iran’s deficit again.

However, Iran relentlessly fought back and even took the lead after  Reza Amiri’s stunning bicycle kick. However, Spain leveled the game before the final whistle.

The Iranian side clinched a hard-fought 3-1 victory in the penalty kick-outs and will take on Argentina on Saturday.

