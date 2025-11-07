Iran Slams US Sanctions as ‘Crime Against Humanity,’ Citing Ban on EB Patients’ Medical Supplies

Esmail Baqaei made the remarks Thursday evening during the unveiling ceremony of the documentary “Flight of the Butterflies”, which tells the moving story of pain, perseverance, and tireless effort of two gifted Iranian siblings suffering from Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), also known as butterfly disease.

Writing on X, Baqaei said: “The documentary ‘Flight of the Butterflies’ portrays, on one hand, the patience, determination, and unbreakable will of Zahra and Mohammad-Mehdi — a sister and brother living with EB — in their pursuit of knowledge and progress, and on the other hand, depicts the unimaginable suffering of EB patients and their families.”

Baqaei added that the inhumane and unjust nature of US sanctions against Iran is evident in the fact that EB patients — like many others with rare or life-threatening diseases — have always been among the first victims of such measures.

He emphasized that blocking the delivery of special dressings for EB patients represents the height of cruelty and brutality by those who design and implement the sanctions.