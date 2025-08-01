Iran slams as ridiculous accusations by US, other Western countries

Baqaei stated, “The US, France, and other signatories of the anti-Iran statement, as supporters and hosts of violent and terrorist elements and groups, must be held accountable for their violations of international law in supporting terrorism.”

He also referred to the recent military aggression by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran and the ongoing genocide in Gaza, that have been met with either active support or complicit silence from the countries that signed the statement.

Baqaei called their accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran blatant fabrications and an evasive tactic.

He said these moves are part of a malign Iranophobia campaign aimed at pressuring the Iranian people.

The countries accused Iran’s intelligence agencies of orchestrating “assassination plots, kidnappings, and targeted harassment of individuals” in Europe and the United States.

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that such behavior violates the principles of international law and the UN Charter, and that the countries endorsing this statement must be held accountable for their inappropriate and irresponsible conduct.