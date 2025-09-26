Foreign PolicyMedia WireSelected

Iran says will never compromise on its rights or security

By IFP Media Wire

The Iranian Foreign Minister said the country will never compromise on its rights or security, writing that the agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will remain valid only as long as no hostile action is taken against Iran — including the reinstatement of the revoked UN Security Council resolutions. Otherwise, Iran will consider its practical steps to have come to an end.

Seyed Abbas Araqchi’s op-ed, titled “Condemning the Three European Countries’ Attempt to Trigger the Snapback Mechanism”, was published in Indonesia’s Jakarta Post newspaper.

The op-ed states that the attempt by the three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) to activate the snapback mechanism for the automatic reimposition of sanctions will inflict irreparable damage on Europe’s international image and credibility.

He added that the move by the three European states to trigger the snapback mechanism lacks legal and legitimate basis and is considered politically destructive. “Countries that do not fulfill their obligations have no right to benefit from an agreement they themselves have undermined,” Araqchi stressed.

Araqchi noted that it was the United States — not Iran — that violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by unilaterally withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, a destructive move compounded by the European trio’s failure to honor their own commitments under the deal.

The op-ed also condemned the three European states for supporting the United States’ illegal military strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in June 2025, which are protected under international law.

Araqchi further warned that in this game, the three European countries will not emerge victorious and will be sidelined from future diplomatic processes. “If this short window of opportunity to change course is missed, it will result in far-reaching and destructive consequences for West Asia and the international order,” he wrote.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that Iran remains committed to the peaceful use of nuclear energy under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), while also reaffirming its readiness to engage in constructive and meaningful dialogue on the matter.

