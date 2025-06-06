Iran Says US Veto of UNSC Gaza Resolution Sign of Moral Decline

Esmail Baqaei, in reaction to the UN Security Council’s failure to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the genocide in Gaza, strongly condemned the US government’s action in blocking the resolution, describing it as a continuation of its complicity in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

Baqaei said that the resolution was supported by 14 out of the 15 council members, with only the United States opposing it. He added that the US veto of a resolution is proof of Washington’s complicity in the killing of civilians and children in occupied Palestine.

Baqaei noted that over the past few decades, the US has used its veto more than 50 times to oppose Security Council resolutions that sought to enforce international law and prevent gross violations by the Israeli regime. This has undoubtedly contributed to the entrenchment of impunity for the occupying regime and has been one of the main factors behind the continuation of colonial occupation and genocide by Israel, placing the US in the position of a direct accomplice in these crimes.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized the responsibility of all governments and international organizations to confront the war crimes and acts of genocide by the Zionist regime.