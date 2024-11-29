Iran says terror raids in Syria orchestrated by US-Israel

Strongly condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism, Baqaei called for decisive and coordinated measures to prevent the expansion of this scourge in the region.

He emphasized the necessity of vigilance and collaboration among regional countries, particularly Syria’s neighbors, to neutralize this dangerous conspiracy.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson highlighted that, based on existing agreements among the three guarantor states of the Astana Process (Iran, Turkey, and Russia), the outskirts of Syria’s Aleppo and Idlib are designated as de-escalation zones.

He stated that the attacks by Takfiri terrorist groups in these areas constitute a blatant violation of the Astana agreements, jeopardizing the positive achievements of the process.Scores of people were killed in the recent attacks by Takfiri groups on Aleppo and Idlib.

Baqaei also reminded the international community of its shared responsibility to prevent and combat the ominous phenomenon of terrorism.

He reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continued support for the Syrian government and people in their resolute confrontation with terrorist groups and efforts to restore security and stability to the country.