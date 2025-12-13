Media WireSecuritySelected

Iran says seized foreign tanker carrying 6mn liters of smuggled diesel in Oman Sea

By IFP Media Wire
IRGC Boat Persian Gulf

The Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province in Southern Iran has announced that Tehran has seized an oil tanker carrying 6 million liters of smuggled diesel fuel off the coast of the Oman Sea.

Mojtaba Ghahremani, Chief Justice of Hormozgan, said the foreign vessel was detained near Jask in the Oman Sea, within Iran’s sovereign waters, as part of efforts to combat fuel smuggling ringleaders and traffickers.

He added that the tanker lacked valid maritime documents related to its voyage and had no bill of lading for the fuel cargo.

Ghahremani further noted that the vessel had switched off all its navigation and navigational aid systems.

According to the Hormozgan Chief Justice, the tanker has 18 crew members, all nationals of India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

