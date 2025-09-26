Iran, Russia sign $25bn agreement to build four nuclear power units

The deal was concluded between Iran Hormoz Company and Russia’s Rosatom Project Company for the development of next-generation reactors in Sirik, Hormozgan Province.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said the agreement followed a visit to Moscow by AEOI head Mohammad Eslami during the Global Atomic Forum, marking the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear program.

He noted the new facilities would have a combined capacity of nearly 5,000 megawatts, significantly expanding Iran’s nuclear energy output beyond the Bushehr plant.

Kamalvandi emphasized the growing importance of small modular reactors, tipping them as a future trend in global energy.

He said Iran intends to acquire related technology from Russia, with further negotiations expected as a Russian technical team prepares to visit Tehran.

The AEOI official called the Moscow talks “highly successful,” adding that the cooperation would also extend to nuclear fusion research, radiopharmaceuticals, and agricultural applications.

He underlined that the Bushehr plant, jointly developed with Russia, continues to receive top international safety ratings.