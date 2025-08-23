Saturday, August 23, 2025
Iran reformist front urges state TV to provide equal airtime

By IFP Editorial Staff
The head of Iran’s Reformist Front has criticized state broadcaster IRIB for a “biased and one-sided approach,” calling on the organization to grant reformist representatives a platform to present their views, particularly following the group’s recent national reconciliation statement.

In an open letter to IRIB chief Peyman Jebelli, Reformist Front leader Azar Mansouri condemned the state-run network for what she said was a deliberate effort to marginalize or discredit lawful political movements.

“The national broadcaster, funded by public resources, has a duty to provide equal, transparent, and fair access to all legal political groups and voices,” Mansouri wrote, stressing that the IRIB’s current approach undermines public trust and national unity.

She argued that while the Reformist Front has consistently advocated for responsibility and cohesion, particularly during and after the recent 12-day war with Israel, their perspectives have been ignored or misrepresented on state platforms.

Mansouri urged the network to host reformist representatives in a live, impartial broadcast to respond to “unfair attacks,” warning that the broadcaster’s continued partisanship risks further eroding its credibility among the Iranian public.

