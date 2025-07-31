Iran President’s envoy holds meeting with Mir-Hossein Mousavi amid hopes for ending house arrest

According to Mohammad-Jafar Ghaempanah, Executive Vice President, the meeting was conducted on behalf of the president and reflects Pezeshkian’s commitment to addressing one of the most pressing demands of the reformist base.

“This encounter, along with recent visits by close associates of Mousavi, shows the president’s serious intention to resolve the issue,” Ghaempanah said.

He added that the judiciary has also shown “positive indications” toward a potential resolution.

Mousavi, a former prime minister and presidential candidate, has been placed under house arrest since February 2009, following his objection to the outcome of Iran’s presidential election that year.

He was among those who insisted that the election was rigged, a claim strongly refuted by the authorities.