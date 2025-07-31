Thursday, July 31, 2025
Iran President’s envoy holds meeting with Mir-Hossein Mousavi amid hopes for ending house arrest

By IFP Editorial Staff

A senior member of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration has met with opposition figure Mir-Hossein Mousavi in a 90-minute session, signaling a potential shift in the government’s approach toward resolving his prolonged house arrest.

According to Mohammad-Jafar Ghaempanah, Executive Vice President, the meeting was conducted on behalf of the president and reflects Pezeshkian’s commitment to addressing one of the most pressing demands of the reformist base.

“This encounter, along with recent visits by close associates of Mousavi, shows the president’s serious intention to resolve the issue,” Ghaempanah said.

He added that the judiciary has also shown “positive indications” toward a potential resolution.

Mousavi, a former prime minister and presidential candidate, has been placed under house arrest since  February 2009, following his objection to the outcome of Iran’s presidential election that year.

He was among those who insisted that the election was rigged, a claim strongly refuted by the authorities.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

