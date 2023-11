“The president arrived in Riyadh after 11 years wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh in support of the oppressed residents of Gaza,” said the Public Relations Office of the Presidential Office.

Before heading to the Saudi capital, the president had said US is blocking the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Over 11,000 Palestinians have died in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza over the past few weeks. Around 4,500 of the dead are children while 2,500 of them are women.