Iran parliament chief: Gaza ceasefire marks failure of Zionist egime’s plots

Speaking before lawmakers on Sunday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stressed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an attempt to restore a lost sense of security among the occupiers of Palestinian land, had set out clear goals — the destruction of Hamas, the release of Israeli captives by force, and the complete evacuation of the Gaza Strip.

Qalibaf continued: “After two years of genocide and the massacre of women and children, the steadfastness of Gaza’s resilient people and the support of all components of the Resistance Front made the world rise up against these 21st-century Nazis. In the end, the United States and the Zionist regime were forced to accept defeat and sign a ceasefire agreement through which they achieved none of their declared objectives.”

According to Qalibaf, despite the heavy human cost paid, the Palestinian people have not only imposed their demands on the criminal regime but have also turned the Zionists into the most hated figures in the world. “The world has entered an era of awakening that is irreversible and cannot be silenced,” he added.

The Speaker further stated that governments, international courts, and competent judicial bodies are expected to seriously pursue the prosecution of the criminal leaders of the Zionist regime and other perpetrators and instigators of the genocide in Gaza.

He warned that the credibility of these institutions must not be allowed to become a plaything in the hands of a few unrestrained criminals.

Qalibaf also emphasized the global community’s responsibility to prevent the Zionist regime from violating its commitments, noting that the Palestinian people and resistance groups remain vigilant and aware in this regard.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of the resistance and reaffirmed: “The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any initiative aimed at ending the war crimes and genocide in Gaza, as long as it reflects the will of the Palestinian people.”

Qalibaf added that a permanent end to the genocide, cessation of aggression and occupation, withdrawal of occupying forces, lifting of the siege on Gaza, and unrestricted entry of food, medicine, and essential supplies are among the urgent demands of the Palestinian people and resistance groups — demands that Iran strongly upholds.