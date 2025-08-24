Iran observes martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza with massive pilgrimage

The northeastern city of Mashhad, home to the revered Imam’s shrine, has become the focal point of mourning and devotion.

According to official reports, millions of pilgrims, including visitors from abroad, arrived in Mashhad by the eve of the martyrdom anniversary, on Saturday evening.

Among them, thousands made the journey on foot, a powerful gesture of reverence and spiritual commitment, as confirmed by the governor of Khorasan Razavi province.

Similar mourning rituals and gatherings are taking place in cities across the country, including Qom, where Imam Reza’s sister, Hazrat Masoumeh, is buried.

The nationwide observance reflects the deep emotional and religious significance of the occasion.

Imam Reza was martyred in 818 AD, poisoned by the Abbasid ruler Caliph Ma’mun. His martyrdom anniversary, which falls on August 24 this year, is recognized as a national holiday in Iran, drawing millions into collective remembrance.