Iran’s Nour News denies talks between Washington and Tehran on alleged “drones sales” to Russia

Nour News said in a tweet that Iran has officially announced its position on the lies by the media about the drones.

Nour News added that the recent deal between Iran and the US to exchange prisoners and the unlocking of billions of dollars in Iranian frozen assets in several countries is also a separate issue and it has nothing to do with other matters.

The Financial Times has recently claimed that the US is pushing Iran to stop selling armed drones to Russia as part of discussions on a broader “unwritten understanding” between Washington and Tehran to de-escalate tensions and contain the “nuclear crisis”.

It added that the talks have been taking place alongside negotiations on a prisoner exchange deal that led to Iran transferring four US citizens from prison to house arrest last week.