Iran named world’s best Greco-Roman wrestling team for 2025

In a joint post with the Instagram account of Iran’s Wrestling Federation, UWW highlighted the team’s outstanding achievements over the past year, confirming Iran’s top position in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Iran’s national team secured the world title in September at the 2025 World Championships held in Croatia.

The team claimed a total of eight medals across ten weight categories: four gold, two silver and two bronze.

The victory marked Iran’s second world championship in Greco-Roman wrestling history and its first in 11 years, achieved with “dominant performance,” according to the world federation.

Iran’s wrestling federation celebrated the announcement, noting that the recognition reflects the country’s long-standing tradition and strength in Greco-Roman wrestling.