Iran’s minister of communications announces iPhone registry issue resolved

Hashemi credited the government, the support by President Massoud Pezeshkian, and the active efforts of the ministry of communications for the achievement.

In a message on X, the minister wrote, “The iPhone registry issue has been resolved through the thoughtful actions of the Unity Government, the support of the esteemed president, and the active efforts of the Ministry of Communications. I believe that with expert work, creating unity, and without noise and clamor, other issues related to the cyberspace and people’s demands can also be solved.”

The registry issue had been a significant concern for millions of iPhone users in Iran, affecting the activation and use of new iPhones in the country.

There has been no official explanation on the reason behind the ban, but there are speculations suggesting that the restriction was made out of concerns that the phones can be used to connect to the Starlink satellite internet service and help Iranians bypass the government’s restrictions on accessing the internet. However, experts have refused the argument on technical grounds.