Echoing Ayatollah Khamenei’s repeated calls for cohesion, Velayati suggested that true unity may require adjustments in the government’s social approach, with a stronger focus on the people’s satisfaction in ways they can tangibly feel.

“The people have proven themselves,” he said, “and now it is the officials’ turn”.

Velayati also noted that outdated governance methods are no longer effective for the purpose of addressing the needs of the post-war society.