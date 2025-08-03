Iran govt. withdraws controversial internet regulation bill to review freedom of expression concerns

President Massoud Pezeshkian announced the decision in a letter addressed to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The letter, read aloud during Sunday’s parliamentary session, stated that the bill was being returned to the government “for further examination of its provisions in order to promote a regulatory approach and ensure better support for lawful freedom of expression under the Constitution.”

The decision was approved by the Cabinet on July 30, 2025, and formally submitted to the Parliament for legal processing in line with Article 134 of the parliamentary bylaws.

The now-withdrawn bill, titled “Combating the Spread of False Content in Cyberspace,” had raised concerns among civil society groups and digital rights advocates, who feared it could lead to increased censorship and limitations on free expression.

Observers view the withdrawal as a signal of the new administration’s intention to pursue a more balanced approach to internet governance and civil liberties.