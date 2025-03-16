Iran spox rejects G7 Allegations as “baseless, repetitive”

Baqaei referenced the claims in the statement of the G7 foreign ministers in Charlevoix, France, accusing Iran of destructive behavior in the region, pointing out they are a clear distortion of truth and malicious projection by the authors of the statement.

He highlighted the illegal, irresponsible, and interventionist acts of G7 member states in West Asia, especially their military, financial, or political support for the genocidal Israeli regime.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also stressed that Iran’s nuclear activities are in accordance with the country’s technical and industrial needs and its international rights and obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and Safeguards Agreement. He called G7 concerns on this matter “unfounded” and merely reflective of the “political approach” of certain G7 member states.

Baqaei highlighted Iran’s leading role in promoting a Middle East free of nuclear weapons, saying the Zionist regime is the sole obstacle to achieving this goal.

He noted that this regime, enjoying full support from G7 countries, pushes ahead with its crimes and gross violations of humanitarian and human rights laws in Gaza and the West Bank as well as acts of aggression against regional countries.

He reaffirmed Iran’s inalienable right to defend its people, territorial integrity, and sovereignty against any threats or aggression, underscoring that it is necessary that Iran develop its military-defense capabilities for this purpose.

Baqaei further rejected the repetitive and irresponsible claims made by the G7 concerning Iran’s involvement in the Ukraine war and pointed to Iran’s principled policy of opposing war and supporting the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomatic negotiations among the warring parties.