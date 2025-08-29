Iran Foreign Ministry: E3 UNSC notification null, void, without legal effect

The statement says, this unjustifiable measure, being in contravention of the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) provided under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), constitutes an illegal and unfounded attempt to reinstate annulled resolutions and stands in manifest contradiction to Resolution 2231 (2015).

It points out: “As emphasized repeatedly in numerous prior communications with the Security Council of the United Nations, the three European States possess neither legal nor moral standing to resort to the so-called “snapback” mechanism. Their notification is, therefore, null, void, devoid of validity, and without any legal effect whatsoever.”

It says, as confirmed by certain members of the Council, most notably China and Russia, the three European States have not observed the prerequisites of the dispute resolution mechanism envisaged in both the JCPOA and Resolution 2231. Their notification is thus a legally defective attempt to abuse Resolution 2231 for the purpose of pursuing a biased political agenda against Iran.

The statement adds given that these States have, over an extended period, gravely breached their obligations and aligned themselves with the unlawful withdrawal and coercive measures of the United States, they can in no manner lay claim to the status of “good-faith parties.”

It further points out that it was the United States, and not Iran, that unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions in 2018. It was the European Union and the three European States, and not Iran, that failed to fulfill their commitments to mitigate the economic consequences of the U.S. withdrawal.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated this decision of the three European States will gravely undermine the ongoing course of interaction and cooperation between Iran and the Atomic Energy Agency. Such provocative and unnecessary escalation shall be met with appropriate responses.