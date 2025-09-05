Iran FM: Misunderstanding with Qatar over Al-Udeid base attack resolved

In an interview with Al-Sharq newspaper in Doha, Seyed Abbas Araqchi praised the outcome of his meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, saying:

“During this meeting, I conveyed an oral message from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Emir of Qatar. The meeting was very important and influential.”

He explained that in the talks, bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar were discussed, particularly the misunderstanding that arose following Iran’s strikes on the Al-Udeid base in Qatar in response to the US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Araqchi stressed that his talks with both the Emir of Qatar and with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, were likewise very fruitful, serious, and constructive.

He added: “In this meeting, we discussed a wide range of issues, beginning with bilateral ties and their latest developments. Fortunately, there are no disagreements between the two countries, and the misunderstanding has been completely resolved through this visit.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister further noted:

“We also discussed ways to achieve regional stability, particularly the resumption of dialogue among regional states to ensure security and cooperation in confronting the hegemonic policies of the Israeli regime and its aggression against regional countries.”

Araqchi added that the Iranian nuclear file was also discussed in detail: “I briefed the Emir of Qatar on the latest developments regarding this issue. Our friends in Qatar have always had valuable perspectives, and we have consistently exchanged views on such matters. This meeting also provided an opportunity for meaningful consultations.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister traveled to Qatar on Thursday to hold meetings and talks with Qatari officials.