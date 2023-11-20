Iran FM to Lavrov: US intensifying Israel’s war on Gaza

In a phone conversation on Sunday, Amirabdollahian and Lavrov discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“The US claims it seeks to stop [Israel’s] war but it is adding to the intensity and scope of the American-Zionist war in practice,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

The Iranian minister added the massacre of thousands of civilians, including women and children, and the killing of dozens of prisoners in Gaza were the result of Israel’s “blind” bombings and the continuation of the regime’s attacks.

Amirabdollahian stressed the importance of preventing ethnic cleansing and the forced displacement of people in Gaza and the West Bank.

He called on Russia to play a more active role in improving peace and security in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the resistance front will undoubtedly determine the final outcome.

The Russian foreign minister, for his part, expressed regret over Israel’s opposition to stop its atrocities in Gaza. Lavrov urged the continuation of consultations to put an end to the war and release prisoners.

Since October 7, Israel has killed over 13,000 Palestinians, including more than 5,500 children and 3,500 women. 30,000 Palestinians have also been injured.

The regime was caught off-guard on that October day by the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm launched by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas against the occupying entity.Gaza